Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.41% from the stock’s previous close.

TCNNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

