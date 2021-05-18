Trust Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $5,858,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $753,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 60,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 208,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,706,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.