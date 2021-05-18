Trust Investment Advisors Sells 186 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.98. 69,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,116,140. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

