Trust Investment Advisors Sells 493 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $180.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $79.46 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.48 and its 200 day moving average is $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.