Trust Investment Advisors Sells 543 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 2.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.33. 6,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,027. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.35.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

