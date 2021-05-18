TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

TSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $36.00 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

