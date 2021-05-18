TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

