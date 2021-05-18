TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 96.96 ($1.27) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 1-year low of GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.76.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income alerts:

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.