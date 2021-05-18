Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 1.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.17.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.26. 28,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,858. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average of $351.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of -104.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $3,252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,700 shares of company stock worth $49,970,030. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

