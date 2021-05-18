Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Twitter worth $122,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Twitter by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,064,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after buying an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,761. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

