Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.86. 1,076,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,349. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

