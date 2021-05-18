Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $80.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.