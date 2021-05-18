U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,993. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.24.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.