Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -662.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

