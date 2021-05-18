UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €55.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALO. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

Alstom stock opened at €43.96 ($51.72) on Monday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.03.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

