UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last three months.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

