UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last quarter.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.