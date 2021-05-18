UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

