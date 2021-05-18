UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $72.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

