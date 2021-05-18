UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last ninety days.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

