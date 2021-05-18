Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $329.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.78. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 25,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

