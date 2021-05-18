UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $21.20 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Company insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.