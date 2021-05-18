Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UNIEF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

UNIEF stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Uni-Select has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $11.40.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.