Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

UNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$14.87 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$3.25 and a 1 year high of C$14.95. The stock has a market cap of C$630.29 million and a P/E ratio of -16.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. Research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

