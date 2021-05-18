UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UNCFF. Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

UNCFF opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

