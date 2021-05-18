Unigestion Holding SA Buys New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

