Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $296.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 180.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.99 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.01.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

