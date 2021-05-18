Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,251 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,278 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $11,652,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,581,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,185 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $10.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

NYSE KGC opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

