Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

