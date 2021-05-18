Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 1,352 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Copart were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Copart by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after buying an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.