Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Reduced by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

