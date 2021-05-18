Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

NYSE:UNP opened at $224.76 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.