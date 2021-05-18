Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock opened at $224.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

