United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.98. 37,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.