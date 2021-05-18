United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.45. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $156.00.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 10,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.80 per share, with a total value of $1,499,914.20. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,514 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $360,306.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $529,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

