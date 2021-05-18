UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,075,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 37,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

Shares of UNH opened at $408.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

