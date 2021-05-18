Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director K Leon Moyer Sells 5,000 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

K Leon Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, K Leon Moyer sold 0 shares of Univest Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $0.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Univest Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $858.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Univest Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

