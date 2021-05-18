Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Christopher W. Pyne Sells 2,500 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UNM stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. 1,570,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,279. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.