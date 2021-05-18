Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $58.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. 257,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,140. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $349,788.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Upland Software by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

