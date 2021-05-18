uPlexa Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, uPlexa has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. uPlexa has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $9,154.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 98.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 541% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.