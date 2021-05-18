UREEQA Hits One Day Volume of $279,807.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $279,807.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00091175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00405423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.00231961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.29 or 0.01357232 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046624 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

