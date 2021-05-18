Urus (URUS) Price Reaches $21.68

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $21.68 or 0.00049674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Urus has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00094448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01492183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00119301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00063792 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

