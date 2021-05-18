US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

WF opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.75. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.