US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Knowles were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,672 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 161,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,600. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

