US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

NYSE:ESS opened at $288.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.42 and a 200 day moving average of $259.84. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $300.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

