US Bancorp DE Sells 1,208 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 4,892 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.12 per share, with a total value of $250,079.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,079.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NXRT opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

