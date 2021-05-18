US Bancorp DE Sells 14,840 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $252,902.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 964,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,239,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,341 shares of company stock worth $5,184,961 in the last ninety days. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

