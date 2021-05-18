US Bancorp DE Sells 175 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $58,633,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,196,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $169.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.01 and a 200 day moving average of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $548,660.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,188,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,078,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

