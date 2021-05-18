US Bancorp DE Sells 994 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $181.19 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $194.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.26 and its 200 day moving average is $133.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.86.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

