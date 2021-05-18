USDX 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008214 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014232 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000129 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.